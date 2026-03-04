Trending topics:
premier league

Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE: Game is still tied! (0-0) 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29

On Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Newcastle host Manchester United in an electric showdown. Stay on Bolavip for live updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the action!

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Kobbie Mainoo, Joelinton, and Jacob Ramsey during Newcastle United vs Manchester United
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesKobbie Mainoo, Joelinton, and Jacob Ramsey during Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Newcastle and Manchester United arrive to Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League with starkly different forms and realities. The Magpies have won just one of their last five outings, whereas the Red Devils are undefeated in that same stretch, with four wins and one draw. Here you can catch all live updates during the game. Make sure to stay with us and don’t miss out on the action!

Premier League fans should already know that anything can happen on the pitch. When two star-studded teams like Newcastle and Manchester United clash, the action is guaranteed. Eddie Howe’s side hasn’t had the season it expected and is in need of a miracle to grasp European competitions.

On the other hand, Michael Carrick has led Manchester United to a significant turnaround, and his team now sits in a UEFA Champions League berth. A win during their visit to St. James’ Park tonight would be massive for the Red Devils as they look to solidify their position in the top four of the Premier League standings.

Advertisement

34' - Joelinton misses key counter-attack opportunity! (0-0)

A great transition move by The Magpies leaves Joelinton in great position. However, with better options available, the Brazilian opted to shoot, and the ball missed the goal by a mile.

24' - Sesko puts Newcastle on notice! (0-0)

Sesko received a cross and although he couldn't get a shot on goal off, he warned his opponents about giving him any space inside the box.

17' - Burn flirts with red card! (0-0)

Dan Burn hit Luke Shaw with an elbow to the face, which everybody on Man United argued deserved a red card. Burn didn't even receive a yellow card, though.

14'- Yet another close call! (0-0)

Barnes hit a beautiful, curling shot from just outside the penalty box. Lammens could do nothing but stand, watching as the ball whistled just wide of the top corner. Newcastle is already doing enough to merit a lead on the scoreboard.

12' - Elanga warns Man United! (0-0)

Following a poorly cleared ball by Manchester's defense, Elanga pulled off a half-volley that went just wide of Lammens' left side.

Advertisement

6' - Man United come close to scoring! (0-0)

Newcastle lost possession in a dangerous area of the pitch and a quick transition from the Red Devils left Cunha all alone at the door of the penalty box. However, his shot went high and into the stands behind Ramsdale's net.

3' - Newcastle almost opens the scoring! (0-0)

A cross from Kieran Trippier is miscalculated by Man United's goalkeeper and the right goalpost denies Newcastle's first goal of the evening. Wake up call for the visitors!

0' - Game is underway!

Peter Bankes blows his whistle, and the match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park is underway!

Players step onto the pitch!

Followed by today's match officials, Newcastle and Manchester United take to the field, where a loud fanbase greets them.

Nick Pope is left out of starting XI!

Following a costly mistake in the 3-2 defeat to Everton, Howe has elected to drop Nick Pope out of the starting lineup. As a result, Aaron Ramsdale will guard Newcastle's posts against the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Michael Carrick speaks before the game!

During an interview prior to kickoff, Man United manager Michael Carrick addressed his team's current form with a straightforward message.

"Just need to focus on what we can do next game, whether few days or 9-10 days. We need to look after ourselves and take care of that," Carrick said, via TNT Sports. "Whatever happens outside of us, that’s up to everyone else but we’ve put ourselves in a good position."

Last 5 head-to-head matches!

Over the past five times that Newcastle and Manchester United have met in the Premier League, the Magpies have held the upper hand with three wins to United's two. Notably, during the Red Devils' last visit to St. James' Park in April 2025, they were handed a definitive 4-1 defeat.

However, when the two clubs met earlier this campaign on Boxing Day, it was Manchester United that came away with a 1-0 triumph at Old Trafford.

Referees for Newcastle vs Manchester United!

Peter Bankes will be in charge of officiating the action at St. James' Park. Bankes will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Blake Antrobus on the touchlines, with Tim Robinson serving as the fourth official. Paul Tierney has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), supported by Marc Perry as Assistant VAR (AVAR).

Newcastle will be without Nick Woltemade

As confirmed by manager Eddie Howe, Nick Woltemade "has gone down ill" heading into Wednesday's home match against Manchester United. Newcastle had hoped their German striker would be healthy enough to feature, but he has been left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Lineups confirmed!

For their visit to St. James Park, Manchester United will start the following XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Tweet placeholder

Newcastle, guided by Eddie Howe, will dress this starting lineup: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Kickoff time, venue, and where to watch!

Kickoff between Newcastle and Manchester United is scheduled for 3:15 PM ET, when the two sides take to the field at St. James Park.

Peacock will be in charge of the broadcast to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA.

Newcastle and Manchester United square off for Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League

Welcome to our liveblog, where Newcastle host Manchester United in what's set to be a great matchup. The Magpies vie to snap their losing skid and a win over red-hot Man United would be just what the doctor ordered. As for the visitors, a win would cement their spot among the top four.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this showdown!

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City set for 2026 EFL Cup final against Arsenal after beating Newcastle 3-1: Highlights and goals
Soccer

Manchester City set for 2026 EFL Cup final against Arsenal after beating Newcastle 3-1: Highlights and goals

Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge
MLB

NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge

Better Collective Logo