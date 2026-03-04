Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE: Game is still tied! (0-0) 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29

Newcastle and Manchester United arrive to Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League with starkly different forms and realities. The Magpies have won just one of their last five outings, whereas the Red Devils are undefeated in that same stretch, with four wins and one draw. Here you can catch all live updates during the game. Make sure to stay with us and don’t miss out on the action!

Premier League fans should already know that anything can happen on the pitch. When two star-studded teams like Newcastle and Manchester United clash, the action is guaranteed. Eddie Howe’s side hasn’t had the season it expected and is in need of a miracle to grasp European competitions.

On the other hand, Michael Carrick has led Manchester United to a significant turnaround, and his team now sits in a UEFA Champions League berth. A win during their visit to St. James’ Park tonight would be massive for the Red Devils as they look to solidify their position in the top four of the Premier League standings.