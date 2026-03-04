Trending topics:
NFL

Stefon Diggs breaks silence on Patriots release before free agency

Following a disappointing defeat in Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots have wasted no time reshaping their roster for the 2026 campaign. Topping the list of offseason maneuvers is the veteran wideout Stefon Diggs.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots addresses the media.
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesStefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots addresses the media.

The New England Patriots informed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs of his release on Wednesday. Coming off a disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Patriots front office appears intent on an aggressive roster reset, with Diggs becoming one of the major cap casualty of the new league year.

Shortly after news of the transaction broke, Diggs took to social media to reflect on his lone season in New England. “Thank you for a hell of a year. We family forever,” Diggs shared via his Instagram account, marking a graceful exit despite a tumultuous few weeks of speculation regarding his fit within Mike Vrabel’s long-term plans.

Developing story…

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Patriots release Stefon Diggs: WR depth chart updated in New England
NFL

Patriots release Stefon Diggs: WR depth chart updated in New England

Patriots releasing Stefon Diggs creates opportunity for NY Giants, Chiefs: Which other teams could want the WR?
NFL

Patriots releasing Stefon Diggs creates opportunity for NY Giants, Chiefs: Which other teams could want the WR?

Maye issues bold reminder to Diggs, Patriots about turning the page after Super Bowl LX loss in 2026
NFL

Maye issues bold reminder to Diggs, Patriots about turning the page after Super Bowl LX loss in 2026

NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge
MLB

NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge

Better Collective Logo