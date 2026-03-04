Stefon Diggs breaks silence on Patriots release before free agency

The New England Patriots informed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs of his release on Wednesday. Coming off a disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Patriots front office appears intent on an aggressive roster reset, with Diggs becoming one of the major cap casualty of the new league year.

Shortly after news of the transaction broke, Diggs took to social media to reflect on his lone season in New England. “Thank you for a hell of a year. We family forever,” Diggs shared via his Instagram account, marking a graceful exit despite a tumultuous few weeks of speculation regarding his fit within Mike Vrabel’s long-term plans.

Developing story…