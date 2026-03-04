Canadiens get encouraging signal as Panthers sign goalie with past on NY Rangers amid Sergei Bobrovsky trade rumors

The Florida Panthers are seemingly waving the white flag on the 2025-26 NHL season. This could mean Sergei Bobrovsky will be traded before the deadline, and the Montreal Canadiens are among the frontrunners to acquire him. After the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions confirmed the signing of former New York Rangers goaltender Louis Domingue, the signs are there for the Habs to make a splash and for the Panthers to allow it.

“We’ve agreed to terms with goaltender Louis Domingue on a one-year, two-way contract,” the Panthers announced in an official statement. Domingue last played in the NHL for the Rangers in the 2024-25 season. Now, he could be making his debut for the Panthers, who have accepted the Stanley Cup Playoffs are out of reach.

The Canadiens boast one of the most exciting teams in the Eastern Conference. However, they are missing an elite goaltender to truly be a Stanley Cup contender. That’s when Bobrovsky (who is on an expiring contract) chimes in, and why the Canadiens reportedly eye a trade for the two-time Stanley Cup champion. Whether Florida can stand sending a divisional opponent such a crucial weapon, that’s a different story.

Bobrovsky trending towards trade

Playing on a contract year due to his expiring seven-year, $70 million contract, Bobrovsky knew he had to put up very strong numbers or help Florida go in yet another deep playoff run to stay in Sunrise. Neither happened, and now reports suggest the Panthers will trade him before Friday’s 3:00 PM ET deadline in the NHL.

“The Panthers lost again last night and my understanding is they’ve made the decision to be sellers as far as listening on pending UFAs, which most notably include the likes of AJ. Greer and Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky has a 16-team no-trade list,” insider Pierre LeBrun reported after Florida’s 5-1 loss to New Jersey, which virtually eliminated it from playoff contention.

Bobrovsky has struggled so far

So far in the 2025-26 NHL season, Bobrovsky has played in 43 games, securing 22 wins and allowing a 3.13 goals against average (GAA). With the Panthers averaging 2.98 goals for per game, it’s easy to see why Florida has struggled as mightily as it has.

This article will be updated…