Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Rodri gives City the lead! (2-1) 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29

Manchester City welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium for a crucial Matchday 29 fixture in the 2025-26 Premier League. The Citizens (59 points) enter the match searching for a vital three points to keep pressure on Arsenal, who currently lead the table with 64 points.

Pep Guardiola’s side has a prime opportunity to cut into the deficit as it faces a Nottingham Forest side currently sitting 17th with 27 points. While City are chasing the title, the Tricky Trees find themselves embroiled in a fierce battle for top-flight survival, making this a high-stakes clash for both ends of the table.