Trending topics:
Premier League

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Rodri gives City the lead! (2-1) 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29

Manchester City face Nottingham Forest for Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League. Stay with us for all the minute-by-minute updates from this massive encounter!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Ibrahim Sangare of Nottingham Forest and Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City.
© Getty ImagesIbrahim Sangare of Nottingham Forest and Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City.

Manchester City welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium for a crucial Matchday 29 fixture in the 2025-26 Premier League. The Citizens (59 points) enter the match searching for a vital three points to keep pressure on Arsenal, who currently lead the table with 64 points.

Pep Guardiola’s side has a prime opportunity to cut into the deficit as it faces a Nottingham Forest side currently sitting 17th with 27 points. While City are chasing the title, the Tricky Trees find themselves embroiled in a fierce battle for top-flight survival, making this a high-stakes clash for both ends of the table.

Advertisement

63'- First modification for Forest (2-1)

Nicolas Dominguez was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

62'- Yellow card in Nottigham Forest (2-1)

Nikola Milenkovic received a yellow card.

61'- GOOOOAAAAAL OF MANCHESTER CITY!! (2-1)

Rodri gives City the lead with a great header!!

59'- Yellow card in Nottingham Forest (1-1)

Murillo recieved a yellow card after a foul on Haaland.

56'- GOOOOAAAAAL OF NOTTINGHAM FOREST!!! (1-1)

Morgan Gibbs-White scores the equalizer with an incredible finish!

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

48'- Great chance from Bernardo Silva (1-0)

The Portuguese midfielder showcased his trademark agility with a brilliant individual play inside the box, weaving past two defenders before unleashing a nice shot that deflected on a Forest's defender.

The second half is underway!

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest are already playing the second half!

Halftime!

The game goes to halftime!

45'- First yellow card of the game (1-0)

Ibrahim Sangare received the first yellow card of the game.

42'- Haaland nearly doubles the lead! (1-0)

Following a precise pass from Foden,  Haaland had a prime opportunity to open the scoring, but Sels reacted quickly. The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper's aggressive off-the-line intervention did enough to pressure the Norwegian striker, whose final effort drifted wide of the target.

Advertisement

30'- GOOOAAAL OF MANCHESTER CITY!!! (1-0)

Antoine Semenyo scores the opener of the game!!

Tweet placeholder

25'- Another try from Gibbs-White (0-0)

Following a clever pass from Dominguez, Gibbs-White unleashed his second attempt of the match, but Donnarumma was once again well-positioned to make a comfortable save.

19'- First chance for City! (0-0)

Bernardo Silva registered the first shot on target for the hosts, although the ball took a deflection off a defender and Sels gathered it without any trouble.

11'- Manchester City seize control of tempo (0-0)

Manchester City have taken the initiative, dominating both possession and the general flow of play at the Etihad Stadium.

1'- First chance by Nottingham Forest (0-0)

The first chance of the match went to the visitors, following a header from Morgan Gibbs-White that Gianluigi Donnarumma saved without any trouble.

Advertisement

GAME ON!

The game between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the pitch. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Decisive matchday in the Premier League title race

While Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in an effort to close the gap at the top, Brighton face Arsenal in a simultaneous kickoff on the south coast. The Gunners currently hold a five-point lead over the Citizens, though Pep Guardiola’s side possess a crucial game in hand.

Tweet placeholder

Today's referees

Darren England has been appointed to officiate the quarterfinal clash between Porto and Arouca. He will be joined on the field by Scott Ledger and Akil Howson, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Darren England (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Scott Ledger (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Akil Howson (ENG)
  • Fourth Official: Thomas Bramall (ENG)
  • VAR: Tony Harrington (ENG)

Both teams doing warm up activities!

Players from both teams have taken the field for warmups at the Etihad Stadium!

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest lineup confirmed!

Forest's starting XI: Matz Sels; Ola Aina, Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Neco Williams; Nicolas Dominguez, Ibrahim Sangare, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus.

Tweet placeholder

Manchester City lineup confirmed!

City's starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Phill Foden; Erling Haaland.

Tweet placeholder

Kickoff time

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest will get underway at the Etihad Stadium at 2:30 PM (ET).

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest clash in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29

Welcome to our Premier League liveblog, where Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in Matchday 29. The Citizens aim to secure a victory that allows them to close the gap with Arsenal at the top of the table, while the visitors are looking for three vital points to distance themselves from the relegation scrap.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
What happens if Wrexham win, tie or lose vs Nottingham Forest today in 2025-26 FA Cup?
Soccer

What happens if Wrexham win, tie or lose vs Nottingham Forest today in 2025-26 FA Cup?

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League 2024/25

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge
MLB

NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge

Better Collective Logo