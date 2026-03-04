Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Saka gives the lead on 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29 (0-1)

In the 2025-26 Premier League season, Arsenal stand alone at the top after 28 matchdays. Their trip to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton could be extremely risky, making a victory crucial to keep their momentum going.

Mikel Arteta’s men come off a highly significant win over Chelsea last weekend, a victory that put them alone at the top of the table with 64 points. Brighton, on the other hand, sit 12th in the Premier League with 37 points, far from the European qualification spots. Here, you can follow the game live with minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us and don’t miss a single thing!