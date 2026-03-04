Trending topics:
Premier League

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Saka gives the lead on 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29 (0-1)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Brighton aiming to secure another win that would put more distance between them and their Premier League challengers. Stay with us for live updates and minute-by-minute coverage!

By Matías Persuh

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal.
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesBukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal.

In the 2025-26 Premier League season, Arsenal stand alone at the top after 28 matchdays. Their trip to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton could be extremely risky, making a victory crucial to keep their momentum going.

Mikel Arteta’s men come off a highly significant win over Chelsea last weekend, a victory that put them alone at the top of the table with 64 points. Brighton, on the other hand, sit 12th in the Premier League with 37 points, far from the European qualification spots. Here, you can follow the game live with minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us and don’t miss a single thing!

60' - Arsenal make substitutions (0-1)

Havertz and Trossard come on for Martinelli and Gyokeres.

57' - Arsenal earn the result (0-1)

Mikel Arteta’s side holds onto the result by controlling possession.

52' - Yellow card for Gomez (0-1)

Following a foul on Declan Rice, the Brighton player was booked.

50' - Brighton push to level the score (0-1)

Arsenal hold on to their lead without any scares

45' - Second half is underway! (0-1)

Visitors scrape past Brighton to secure Premier League lead.

Minteh comes on for Mitoma in the home side’s lineup.

45'+3 - End of first half! (0-1)

Saka’s goal secures Arsenal’s win and keeps them atop the Premier League.

35' - Arsenal hold on to their lead (0-1)

Saka’s goal gives Mikel Arteta’s side some breathing room.

9' - GOOOOAL for Arsenal! (0-1)

Following a deflection off an opponent, Bukayo Saka breaks the deadlock.

5' - The hosts are on the front foot early (0-0)

Brighton are looking to take control of the game’s tempo.

In a fortunate turn of events, Gabriel cleared the ball off the line to preserve his team’s lead.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Brighton and Arsenal are underway on the 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29!

The teams are getting set for the match

Both Brighton and Arsenal are going through their pre-match warmups as they await kickoff for Matchday 29.

Without a key player

Arsenal have suffered a significant setback following Mikel Merino’s foot injury, which will sideline him for four months.

Referees confirmed for the match

Chris Kavanagh will serve as the match’s head referee, with Dan Cook and Ian Hussin as his assistants. David Webb has been appointed as the fourth official.

Michael Salisbury will be on VAR, with Sian Massey-Ellis as the assistant VAR.

Kickoff time, venue and how to watch!

This important match will kick off at 2.30 PM ET. It will take place at the American Express Community Stadium.

Peacock Premium will be the primary option to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA.

Confirmed lineups for the match

Arsenal's starting eleven: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Brighton's lineup: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Giorginio, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Boscagli, Mitoma, Kadioglu, Gomez, Wieffer, Gross.

Welcome to a new LiveBlog on Bolavip. This time, we’ll be covering the minute-by-minute action of the Arsenal vs Brighton match, a key clash for both teams’ aspirations. The game is part of the 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 29.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
