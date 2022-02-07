Los Angeles offers a wide range of good spots to watch the Super Bowl, especially for those fans who don't have tickets to the game. Check here the top places to watch the big game in LA.

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and is expected to be one of the big sports events of 2022. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals weren't big favorites at the start of the season, but they accomplished the unthinkable and they made it to the Super Bowl.

Most of the tickets have already sold out at SoFi Stadium and it is unlikely that tickets will be available to the public on the day of the big game. Fans traveling to California have only two options, one is to buy a ticket from a reseller for thousands of dollars or the other option is to stay in the state capital Los Angeles and watch the game in a bar or restaurant.

It is much cheaper to watch the super bowl with friends in a bar or restaurant with several big screens with the option of eating quietly and drinking all the beer without the risk of provoking a fight with fans in the stadium.

Best places in LA to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles not only offers a huge amount of museums and historical sites to visit, the city is one of the few in the world with a lot of sports teams: Basketball, Hockey, Baseball, Soccer, and Football. The city has several options for NFL fans who won't be inside the stadium, here's a list of the best places to watch Super Bowl LVI in LA.

Tom's Watch Bar: 1011 S Figueroa St b101

The perfect place to watch the big game is Tom's Watch Bar with an unbeatable offer of food and drinks like no other place in the city. But beyond the menu, the main attraction of this bar is the 150+ screens available to watch sports.

Angel City Brewery: 216 S Alameda St

This venue offers several pre-Super Bowl options for fans, with several special events 5 days leading up to the big game beginning February 9. The selection of craft beers and an atmosphere full of sports fans screaming and celebrating is a unique experience.

33 Taps: 3725 Sunset Blvd

Small but comfortable bar with a good selection of food and small plates to keep your stomach full during the game on February 13th. It is a classic place with a bar available for those who like to sit and drink beer.

Put Me In Coach: 4939 York Blvd

This place is focused on vegan NFL fans, that's right, a sports bar for vegans with an attractive and affordable menu. Fans can watch Super Bowl LVI on the terrace with multiple screens so they don't miss any details of the game.

Berkshire House: 143 N La Brea Ave

Categorized as one of the best sports bars in Los Angeles, this place offers the typical dishes that a sports fan would ask for in addition to an unusual offer of cocktails and beers. This place is spacious and offers several rooms with screens to watch the game in private or in more open areas with other fans, all inside the bar.

Wirtshaus: 345 N La Brea Ave

German food and American Football the perfect combination to try something new while watching something classic like the Super Bowl. The German Sausages are the most sought after dish in this place, and the local and German beer are two offers that fans must try when visiting this place. Apart from the sausages there are screens all over the place to watch the game.

The Nickel Mine: 11363 Santa Monica Blvd

Pizza and Super Bowl the perfect combination with a pleasant atmosphere with a perfect service for visitors. It's a restaurant that's often a favorite spot for Packers fans, but surely no cheeseheads will be there on February 13th. The menu offers good food for a football night: pizza, burgers, beer and cocktails.

Rock & Reilly's: 8911 Sunset Blvd

Typical pub with a large bar to sit down to drink beer and eat wings, the snacks offer is the favorite of sports fans. Great vibe for fans looking for a comfortable place with good service and affordable food.

Busby's West: 3110 Santa Monica Blvd

Fans who visit this bar say they have a good time and enjoy the beer and the screens available to watch the games. The menu is small but with options so you don't starve. For fans who arrive a little earlier, before the kickoff, you can take advantage of the pool tables to play.



