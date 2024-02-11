The best moment of the season is here. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers clash in Super Bowl LVIII today, which is why many fans are already thinking about the ring the winners will get at the end of the game.

Super Bowl rings do not have an official price, as it depends on the customization and person who owned it. For instance, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sold one of his rings for more than a million dollars. And it’s safe to say that any ring of Patrick Mahomes would be more expensive than those of other Chiefs players.

However, the estimated cost for a Super Bowl ring is usually between $30,000 and $50,000. Then, the price on the market may change depending on who’s putting it up for sale or the ring’s design, including how many diamonds it has.

The NFL provides from $5,000 to $7,000 per ring to let teams produce 150 rings. Then, the franchise owner decides who else gets one of them apart from the players and coaching staff.

The details of the 2023 Super Bowl ring

On Sunday, the Chiefs will be looking to win back-to-back championships after going the distance last year. In 2023, Kansas City crafted a special ring to celebrate the historic victory in Super Bowl LVI over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2023 Super Bowl ring included 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds, 35 custom-cut genuine rubies and 16.10 total carats. Apart from displaying the date, a view of Arrowhead, and dates of the team’s Super Bowl victories, the ring had 54 diamonds to symbolize the the combined 54-points deficits overcame in their last two trips to the Super Bowls.

The ring also read “Chiefs Kingdom” as a recognition to the fans, as well as 10 diamonds for achieving 10 consecutive winning seasons. Other features include the possibility of removing the ring top to convert into a pendant, Andy Reid’s motto for the season (“Edge”), and teams and scores from the 2022 season.