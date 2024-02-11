The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet on Sunday, February 11, 2024, for the biggest game of the year. Super Bowl LVIII will put the world to a halt, just like what happens with every single edition of this game.

Even non-football fans tune in to the Super Bowl. It’s the ultimate night for the sports, entertainment, and even marketing industry, with some of the greatest ads of all time on display.

The halftime show, all the celebrities and some of the greatest athletes of all time collide all together in one magic night. That’s why the National Football League continues to be king among all major sports.

How Heavy Is The Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Of course, the fame, wealth, and recognition that come with being a Super Bowl champion are great, the players actually do this for one thing and one thing only, and that’s a chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

But how heavy is it? We’ve sometimes seen team owners kind of struggle to lift it, even though Tom Brady threw it from one boat to another with ease. Notably, the legendary trophy is 22 inches (56 cm) tall and weighs approximately seven points (3.2 kg).

On this edition of the game, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to lift this trophy for the third time in the past five years. They could also become just the eighth team in the history of the league to win back-to-back championships, as well as the first since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, will look to get back at the very same team that beat them four years ago, all while taking the Vince Lombardi trophy home for the first time since 1994 in Super Bowl XXXIX.