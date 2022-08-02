While other top leagues in the United States like the NBA already have officials in their HOF, the National Football League is preparing to induct their first official, that will be a major event during the first week of August.

The NFL will have its first official inducted into the Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was established in September 1963 in Canton, Ohio in the same city where the NFL was born. Since then the HOF is considered one of the most prestigious venues for a player's career.

Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, Harold 'Red' Grange, George Halas, Meil Hein and Pete Henry are some of the first names inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1963. Most of the HOF members are players, but there are also administrators, owners, coaches, commissioners, managers, among others.

In 2021 a total of 14 names were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including a coach (Tom Flores), and a player scout (Bill Nunn). The same number of names are expected to enter Canton by 2022.

Who is the first NFL Official to be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

The new member of the HOF will be Art McNally, he is not a player but during his years in the league he was an NFL On-Field Official from 1959 to 1967, he was also director of officiating from 1968 to 1991.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also allows people who did not play for an NFL franchise to be inducted. In this section of the HOF are induced players from the AFL, American Association, Ohio League, Independent leagues, Canadian Football League, among others.

McNally not only worked in the NFL, but he also called several hundred games in basketball and baseball. His induction ceremony will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.