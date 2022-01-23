The Tampa Buccaneers won't be defending their Superbowl title after being held by the Rams 30-27 in a wild NFC divisional Playoff game. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t repeat their crown, after all. The defending Super Bowl champions were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC divisional playoff game. The loss hits harder after it has been reported that Brady could retire next season.

Meanwhile, the Rams and new quarterback Matthew Stafford, who came from Detroit in an offseason trade, will play against San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game next Sunday. Since Brady arrived in 2020, he has lost all three matchups against Sean McVay’s team.

It was a difficult game for Brady and his Bucs, who rallied from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game in the final minute… And then proceeded to lose the game in the final seconds when the defense couldn’t prevent the Rams from scoring.

Brady and the Bucs eliminated by the Rams: Funniest memes and reactions

The seven-time Superbowl champion not only left the match visibly upset, he also got the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in a 22-year career. He yelled at referee Shawn Hochuli during a second quarter discussion, after he absorbed a hit from Von Miller.

Of course, with Brady and the Bucs out in the race for the SuperBowl title, fans didn’t waste any time to make jokes online. Also, remembering that Aaron Rodgers was eliminated this week too. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.