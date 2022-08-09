Besides winning individual accolades and leading the Packers to deep playoff runs, Aaron Rodgers has also enjoyed having the upper hand over the Bears during his stint in Green Bay. The reason why he relishes that so much could actually flatter Chicago.

While Green Bay loves Aaron Rodgers, it's safe to say Chicago has completely different feelings towards the Packers quarterback. Not only he's become an icon of a division rival, but he has also been merciless almost every time they faced each other.

Since Rodgers entered the NFL, he's been nothing but a nightmare for the Bears, beating them on 25 occasions while losing only five times. Last year, he even showed off his impressive record in their faces, yelling "I still own you," during a regular season game at Soldier Field.

Therefore, one can understand why the Windy City has no love whatsoever for the veteran quarterback. However, the reason why Rodgers takes so much pride in beating the Bears could actually flatter them.

Aaron Rodgers explains why he likes beating the Bears so much

"Yes, because it’s a great sports town,” Rodgers said in an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast when asked whether he relished beating the Bears so often. “If we’re beating up on a town that doesn’t have a great sports history, it’s just another win. Chicago is Chicago. You’ve got 100 years of Bears football almost, you have the Chicago Bulls, I grew up a Bulls fan.

“Back on my old TV, we had seven dials, you had to hit it just right with the antenna, and we could get WGN. We could watch Cubs baseball and Harry Caray, that was iconic, and Bulls basketball. I grew up watching Chicago sports.”

It turns out that Rodgers actually has a lot of respect for the team's history, despite he doesn't seem to show any of it whenever he faces the Bears. However, as much as he enjoys this fixture, there is only one thing he cares about going forward.

The only thing Aaron Rodgers cares about

"I say this as heartfelt as I can, I want to win a championship," Rodgers told NFL.com's Adam Schein on his Mad Dog Sports Radio podcast on SiriusXM. "I've had all the individual success I could possibly ever have dreamed of accomplishing. I've got four MVPs. I'm an honorary black belt. I'd like to win another Super Bowl. That's most important. Everything else would be just purely icing on the cake."

It makes a lot of sense, given that the Vince Lombardi trophy has become quite elusive for him and the Packers since 2011. Eleven years later, Rodgers is still pursuing his second ring at Lambeau Field.