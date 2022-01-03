Controversial star Antonio Browns stole the headlines again, although not for the best reasons. Find out why he stormed the field and bailed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Antonio Brown just did the most Antonio Brown thing ever. He bailed on his team right in the middle of a play and left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers undermanned, throwing the biggest tantrum of his career and storming off MetLife stadium.

Brown, who's been more known for his shenanigans than his actual production over the past couple of years, was fresh off a suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card at the beginning of the season.

Needless to say, not even Tom Brady could protect him this time and a livid Bruce Arians said that Brown is no longer a part of the team. Also, the reasons as to why he decided to leave are anybody's guess, as it always happens with him. Per Jay Glazer, he simply refused to play.

Bruce Arians Says He Tried To Get Antonio Brown To Get Into The Game

"Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off," Glazer reported.

Brown Promotes Rap Song Shortly After Leaving The Bucs

To make things even more bizarre, the troubled wideout started promoting a rap song shortly after this unprecedented incident, with some people speculating that it was just a publicity stunt.

Tom Brady Says Brown Needs Help

Brown once again let Tom Brady down. Brady had advocated for him multiple times and took him under his wing. Nonetheless, none of that seems to matter for a man who's always been all about himself:

“That’s a difficult situation,” Brady said after the game. “I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team.”

“We have a lot of friendships that will last. I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field,” Brady added. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

If Brown needs help, then by all means we hope he gets it, as CTE is no joke and he wouldn't be the first player to go through it. If that's not the case, he'll just vanish into oblivion after what could've and should've been a Hall of Famer career.