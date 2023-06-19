The Pittsburgh Steelers can always count on Mike Tomlin’s expertise. He’s one of the finest tacticians in the National Football League, especially when he’s an underdog.

Tomlin’s cover letter has always been his stout defense. The Steelers’ offense has struggled for the past four or five years, yet they continue to avoid having losing seasons.

And according to star pass rusher TJ Watt, the best could be yet to come for the Steelers defense, as he believes they have everything going for them to be the most dominant unit in the league.

TJ Watt Raves About The Steelers Defense

“I think it’s still too early to have a true sense of ‘This is the year,’ because they always say you don’t want to be the guy who’s just crushing it with no pads on — you don’t really know the personality of everybody yet,” Watt said on Ben Roethlisberger’s podcast.

“So it’s too early for that, but I’m very encouraged with the direction we’re going, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which is what I can speak for,” Watt continued. “Guys are flying around, having a lot of fun, communicating and making a lot of those splash plays, and that’s all you can really ask for this time of year.”

At the end of the day, it may all go down to how much Kenny Pickett has improved from his rookie season, but at least he can always trust his defense to put him in a position to win.