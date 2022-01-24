That tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams might as well be Tom Brady's final game in the NFL. Check out what the legendary QB had to say about his uncertain future.

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady. That name will forever stand tall in history books, not only in the National Football League but in sports as a whole. That's the name of the most dominant quarterback in football history.

But all good things eventually come to an end, and that includes Brady's legendary career. He's still playing like a guy in his prime and has shown no signs of slowing down, but he's not a kid anymore.

Following the Buccaneers' tough loss to the Rams in the Divisional Round. Speculation rose once again. Will this be Brady's final game? Will he retire despite not reaching the Super Bowl? What will happen next? Apparently, not even he knows.

Tom Brady Doesn't Commit To Coming Back For Next Season

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady said after the game. “So we’ll take it day by day and see where we’re at. (...) I’m thinking about this game, and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.”

Bruce Arians, Mike Evans Want Brady Back On The Team

Needless to say, everybody around the Buccaneers' organization would be more than thrilled to have him back next season. When asked about it, HC Bruce Arians and Mike Evans were quite supportive of him:

“That’s up to Tom," Arians said, letting it be known that they'd welcome him with open arms. “I don’t have to say nothing to him,” Evans claimed. “He’s self-motivated, he knows what he wants and hopefully we get him back next year. The best player ever. One of the best teammates and one of the best leaders I’ve ever seen, so hopefully we can get him back.”

“I’m super appreciative that he came to Tampa Bay,” the star wideout added. “I mean, nobody had no clue he was even leaving New England. Very privileged to play with him.”

Should he retire, Brady would leave a legacy that'll never be matched. Seven Super Bowl rings, the all-time leader in nearly every major stat, 84,520 passing yards, more than 600 touchdown passes, and a competitive spirit that'll set the standard for generations to come.

Hopefully, Brady will be back on pads next season and will only leave as a champion. But if that's not the case, then thanks for everything you've done for this game. Go get some well-deserved rest.