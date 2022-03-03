Even though he claimed that he was no longer willing to make a 100% commitment to football, it seems like Tom Brady isn't entirely sure about walking away from the game.

It hasn't been three months since Tom Brady announced his retirement, yet he's hinted a coming back at least four or five times. Maybe this is getting old, maybe he truly doesn't know whether he'll be back on the field at some point.

Brady was the only person to ever grace the face of the Earth that one could argue was still in his prime at 44 years old. He's the only guy that one could say 'hey, run it back another year' at that age.

But the former Buccaneers star claimed that he was no longer willing to make a 100% commitment to football and wanted to focus his attention on other things. Now, he claims that he doesn't know what the future holds for him.

Tom Brady Talks About A Potential Comeback Again

“I wish I had a clear vision of what the future holds,” Brady told Fred Couples on SiriusXM. “I think for me, there’s a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities that I know I said right after football season I was looking forward to spending more time with my family. And I’ve done that the last five weeks. And I know there’ll be a lot more of that, too.

“So, you know, I like staying busy, that’s for sure," Brady said. "I played a little bit of golf and I’m actually gonna see my parents tonight, which will be a real highlight for me on their turf. I’ll be sleeping in the same bed I sleep at when I was a kid. So looking forward to that, looking forward to some golf in the next few days and some more family time, and then we’ll figure out where we go from there.”

No one's buying Brady's retirement. Even oddsmakers have odds for him as next season's MVP or where will he play in 2022. So maybe, he should clear his head and get his thoughts together before teasing the fans. Our hearts can't handle this anymore.