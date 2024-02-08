The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in 28 years. Tony Romo was one of the quarterbacks who tried it but couldn’t deliver. Now, the latest disappointment came with Dak Prescott after a bad performance in a 48-32 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

In this scenario, no one knows for sure what could happen in 2024. Mike McCarthy will come back as head coach of the team without a contract extension and Rex Ryan might be a big splash as defensive coordinator to replace Dan Quinn.

Furthermore, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, promised the fan base that he’ll be all-in to secure a championship. It won’t be easy in the NFL with tremendous rivals such as the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Romo believes the Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl

Believe it or not, Tony Romo thinks the Dallas Cowboys are favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Three consecutive seasons at least winning 12 games are proof that the finish line is near. The statement was reported by David Moore of The Dallas Morning News.

“The Cowboys are so close. I think the Cowboys, in some ways, they just need to go out and do their job. They’re knocking on the door. You can’t be this good year in and year out without breaking through at some point. I think they will very soon.”

Romo understands perfectly ‘heartbreaking losses’ such as the one at Seattle during the 2006 Wild Card round of the playoffs. That’s why he gave a piece of advice to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Any playoff loss is devastating for any fan base, for any quarterback, for any coach or player or anyone in the organization. There is never an easy one. They all hurt. Like anything, you’ve got to go back to work.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl in 2024?

This was Tony Romo’s answer to the big question. “We know the Cowboys are good. The biggest thing is just the mental approach in games like that. That’s the part where I think sometimes you have to be able to understand, that’s the Super Bowl in some ways. They get talked about so much. I don’t want to say it’s nerve-wracking, but it’s real. You’ve just got to narrow your focus.”