With the Kansas City Chiefs chasing a third Super Bowl ring in five years with Taylor Swift in attendance, all eyes were going to be on Travis Kelce. The veteran tight end, however, didn’t seem to be aware of that when he pushed head coach Andy Reid.

The 34-year-old was pulled off the field in the second quarter after Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass into the red zone for Mecole Hardman, and in the following play Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball.

Kelce clearly wasn’t happy about it, as he was seen screaming on the sideline, bumping into Reid while yelling at the coach for taking him out of the field in that snap. Unsurprisingly, social media went wild with hilarious memes.

Best memes as Travis Kelce yells at Andy Reid

Kelce didn’t have a good performance in the first half, making just one catch on one target for one yard. His lack of participation along with the Chiefs’ struggles may explain his outburst, as Kansas City went to the locker room trailing 3-10.

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic, Kelce later hugged Reid, who reportedly patted the tight end on the back. Either way, Travis’ moment of rage immediately went viral.