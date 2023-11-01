Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, they were clear favorites to repeat in 2023 thanks to key pieces such as Travis Kelce.

However, after a surprising 24-9 loss against the Denver Broncos on the road, Andy Reid and his players have suddenly become the target of many doubters. It’s important to remember that the last team to win in consecutive years were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and Kelce were destined to dominate the league. Now, many contenders in the NFL are ready to dethrone them and the star tight end took notice of that. It’s time to answer.

Travis Kelce calls out the Chiefs’ offense

Travis Kelce is tired of the situation and warned the Chiefs that the opportunity to be champions could slip away if there are no solutions as soon as possible. He talked about it during his famous podcast New Heights. “It’s a challenge at this point in the season to get this thing right right now before it gets out of control and it gets really bad.”

Now, before a crucial game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, all alarms have gone off after a terrible performance against the Denver Broncos. If the Chiefs lose that game, they would no longer have control to secure home-field advantage during the playoffs.

“That’s embarrassing. I felt awkward during the game like we could get anything going. When we finally had that sense of urgency, we turned the ball over. Our defense is playing their tail off. For us to keep turning it over and putting them in bad positions, it’s getting real one-sided.”

Furthermore, Kelce made it very clear that the defense is not responsible for the crisis the team is experiencing. In fact, the NFL star asserted that the offense is consistently complicating the work of his teammates.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a situation where we stall this much as an offense throughout the year, and definitely at this point of the season. We’ve got a lot of guys that usually figure out how to get this thing going. It’s just frustrating man. Not putting up touchdowns week after week after week. It’s getting old.”

Why the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are struggling on offense?

Travis Kelce explained the reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs are not working on offense and even took full responsibility for it. The tight end literally raised his hand for each of the reasons for the disaster to indicate that he is also to blame.

“We’ve got the best offensive mind in the game, we’ve got the best quarterback. So, this is unacceptable. We all feel that way. It starts with not killing ourselves. I mean, just daggers. Guys running the wrong routes. Guys not making blocks. Guys dropping the football. It’s frustrating.”