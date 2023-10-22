The New England Patriots got a massive 29-25 win at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. After all the rumors about the future of Bill Belichick as head coach, it was a massive statement as the legend got his 300th regular season win.

Just hours before the game, Ian Rapoport surprised the entire NFL with a surprising report about the Patriots. According to the information, Belichick signed a massive contract extension before the start of a new campaign.

“His contract is one of the most closely held secrets in New England. That said, I think it’s fair to say there was some, at least, uncertainty or intrigue surrounding him. Now, contractually, he is locked up long-term.”

So, when everyone thought Bill Belichick was near the exit door, the situation might have changed in less than 24 hours. Not only the Patriots got an upset victory facing the Bills, but now it’s public the legendary coach could be in town for a while.

How long is Bill Belichick’s contract?

In the report that was released this Sunday, there were no details regarding how many years were included in the contract and how much money Bill Belichick will receive in this new agreement.

The only thing that seems certain is that he will not leave his position in the near future. However, now that the information has been leaked, the Patriots may have news this week.

What NFL coaches have won 300 games?

It was a very special day for Bill Belichick as he became only the third head coach in NFL history with 300 regular season wins. The other two are Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

Overall, Belichick has 331 wins and is really close of surpassing Shula’s extraordinary record of 347. If that the contract extension is confirmed, the Patriots’ head coach could get within the next three years.

If you expected a massive celebration or at least a smile from Bill Belichick, it didn’t happen. “It’s great, but I’m really more focused on our team and this year. We’ll worry about that later. Thank you.”