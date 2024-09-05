Trending topics:
Video: Patrick Mahomes' great gesture with Xavier Worthy as Chiefs rookie scores first NFL TD

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a classy gesture with Xavier Worthy as the rookie wideout scored his first NFL touchdown in the 2024 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes is proving his leadership skills early in the 2024 NFL season. Shortly after Xavier Worthy scored his first touchdown in the league against the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made sure the rookie wide receiver got the ball from that play.

Worthy got off to a sensational start to the game at Arrowhead, showing off his impressive speed to score his first touchdown in the NFL in the very first ball he touched in the season opener.

The 21-year-old ran for 21 yards to make it all the way to the endzone, and even though he seemed to forget to claim the football after the celebrations, Mahomes didn’t.

Xavier Worthy promises to makes Mahomes, Chiefs stronger

The Chiefs traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Worthy in the first round. The Texas product was selected 28th overall, and he’s already proving the team was right in using that pick in him.

The California native had already made an impression at the at the 2024 NFL Combine, setting the 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds. Until then, John Ross held the highest mark at 4.22 in 2017.

Mahomes and Kansas City are now getting to witness his speed in real games, which is definitely encouraging moving forward. This year, the Chiefs aim to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

