Where to watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Houston Texans face Baltimore Ravens in a Week 17 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireHouston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton

By Leonardo Herrera

Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will face against each other in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Christmas Day slate continues with a high-stakes clash as the Houston Texans face off against the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of division contenders. The Texans, boasting a 9-6 record, are closing in on a division title but can’t afford a misstep that could allow the Colts to close the gap.

On the other side, the Ravens enter with momentum after a crucial win over the Steelers and are eyeing their own shot at the division crown. Both teams are desperate for a win in what promises to be a hard-fought showdown.

When will the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Houston Texans take on Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Wednesday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Ravens running back Derrick Henry – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on Netflix.

leonardo herrera
