With Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings finally getting a deal done, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah shared his thoughts on getting him locked in for years to come.

It’s never been a better time to be a star in the National Football League. With more and more money coming in every year, it was just a matter of time before Justin Jefferson made generational wealth.

That happened early on Monday morning, with the LSU product finally getting a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, inking his name on a five-year deal worth $159.7 million, with up to $110 million in total guarantees and $88.7 million guaranteed at signing.

Jefferson was always expected to reset the market for wide receivers, and the Vikings never wavered in their desire to make that happen. With that in mind, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah shared his thoughts on the matter.

Vikings GM Says They’re ‘Elated’ To Keep Justin

“We are elated to sign Justin, and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff, specifically [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Rob Brzezinski and [Manager of Football Administration] Emily Badis, and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract,” Vikings Adofo-Mensah said. “From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field, and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come. He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn’t be more excited for Justin and his family.”

Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings – NFL 2021

His coach, Kevin O’Connell, also chipped in to gush about Jefferson’s play and his demeanor off the field as well, raving about getting to keep him in the Twin Cities for years to come:

“Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain,” O’Connell said. “His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I’m grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski, and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking.”

The 24-year-old wide receiver has logged 392 grabs for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns over the first four years of his career, and he’s now going to be expected to take those numbers up a notch.