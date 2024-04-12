Justin Jefferson has sent a strong message to the Minnesota Vikings by praising an AFC team, highlighting its qualities, and admitting he's jealous of it.

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings are currently not on the best terms. Now, the talented wide receiver has publicly expressed his jealousy toward another club, seemingly casting shade on his own team.

The Vikings have transitioned from being a top contender to a club that may not even make the playoffs this year. Despite losing several key players recently, the NFC North club managed to retain Justin Jefferson for at least one more year.

However, the wide receiver may not be entirely content with his team at the moment. Jefferson has expressed his desire for a top quarterback to be satisfied, which is why he’s envious of one specific AFC team: the Cincinnati Bengals.

Justin Jefferson admits he’s jealous of the Burrow-Chase duo

The Vikings have not given Justin Jefferson the best treatment lately. The wide receiver has not received an offer for a contract extension yet, and his continuity in Minnesota is currently in jeopardy.

In addition to his contract situation, Jefferson has also faced the loss of one of his key partners: Kirk Cousins. The team allowed the quarterback to depart this offseason, leaving the wideout without a top player to deliver passes to him.

Earlier this year, the Vikings signed Sam Darnold as Cousins’ replacement. However, Jefferson has repeatedly emphasized the importance of having a top quarterback leading the offense, and it appears that Darnold may not fit that description in his eyes.

Now, the former LSU player has addressed this issue. Jefferson has openly admitted his envy of the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase duo, sending a clear message to the Vikings to secure a top-caliber quarterback this year.

“I love them together, I love the chemistry that they have with each other, but it’s definitely some jealousy on that side,” Jefferson said about the partnership between Burrow and Chase at the Bengals.

Jefferson, Chase, and Burrow formed a formidable trio at LSU in 2019. Their offense was outstanding, culminating in a perfect 15-0 season and ultimately securing the National Championship title.

Will Justin Jefferson sign a new contract with the Vikings?

Uncertainty surrounds Justin Jefferson at present. While he is widely recognized as one of the top players at his position in the NFL, there are doubts about the Vikings’ long-term commitment to keeping him on the team.

Jefferson’s current contract expires this year, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Rumors indicate that Minnesota could potentially trade him this offseason to acquire top draft picks in return.