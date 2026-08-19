Vita Vea ends trade drama with massive contract extension from Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put an end to one of the biggest contract storylines of their offseason, agreeing to a one-year extension with star defensive tackle Vita Vea.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Wednesday, with the new deal worth $30 million and keeping the two-time Pro Bowler under contract with Tampa Bay for the next two seasons. Vea had entered the final year of his previous contract before requesting a trade after extension talks stalled.

“Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Vita Vea and the Buccaneers reached agreement today on a one-year extension for $30 million, tying him to Tampa Bay for two more seasons. He gets $6 million in new money this season. The Buccaneers’ extension with Vita Vea means he’ll play his 9th and 10th NFL seasons with the same team that drafted him No. 12 overall in 2018.”

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Will Vita Vea get contract extension from Bucs?

Yes. Vita Vea finally got the long awaited contract extension from Bucs. The agreement brings a surprising conclusion to what had become a major source of uncertainty for the Buccaneers.

Vita Vea requested a trade in late July after failing to reach an extension with the team, raising questions about whether the franchise was prepared to move on from the longtime defensive centerpiece. Instead, Tampa Bay found a way to give Vea the new money he wanted and keep him in place for the 2026 season and beyond.

The Vea extension comes as the Tampa Buccaneers prepare for a pivotal 2026 season, but the team’s biggest unresolved contract situation remains at quarterback.

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The problem is Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield were unable to reach an agreement on a new extension before training camp, meaning the veteran quarterback will play out the final season of his current deal. Mayfield is currently positioned to become a free agent after the 2026 season. He wanted at least $50 million per year in a four-year deal. It didn’t happen.

That situation may have helped Tampa Bay prioritize Vea without committing additional long-term money to their quarterback. With no new Mayfield extension on the books, the Buccaneers were able to focus on securing one of their defensive leaders. Vea’s new contract gives the team certainty on the interior of its defensive line while leaving the quarterback question for another day.