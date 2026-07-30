Baker Mayfield warns Buccaneers may regret their QB contract decision

Baker Mayfield has stopped negotiating with the Buccaneers, and his latest comments sound like a warning to the team.

Baker Mayfield has made it clear that contract negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are over, and his latest comments suggest he has no intention of changing that decision before the 2026 NFL season begins.

After failing to reach an agreement on a long-term extension, the veteran quarterback will now play out the final year of his contract before becoming one of the biggest names in the 2027 free-agent class.

Rather than continuing discussions during the season, Mayfield has decided to focus exclusively on football. The quarterback believes his performance on the field will ultimately determine his market value, whether that leads to a new deal with Tampa Bay or a lucrative opportunity elsewhere.

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Baker Mayfield issues warning to Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield delivered what many interpreted as a direct warning to the Buccaneers’ front office. “If you’ve waited this long to take care of your franchise quarterback, that’s too bad because it’s only going to get worse from here. I’m going to have a really good year. I’m not negotiating anymore.”

The message leaves little room for interpretation. Mayfield is confident in his ability and believes another strong campaign will only increase his value when free agency arrives.

Why this could become expensive for Tampa Bay

By refusing to negotiate any further during the season, Mayfield has effectively taken control of his future. If he delivers another outstanding year, the Buccaneers could find themselves facing a much steeper price in 2027.

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At the same time, other quarterback-needy teams would have the opportunity to compete for his services on the open market, potentially driving his value even higher.

For now, Mayfield’s priority is helping Tampa Bay compete in 2026. But his latest comments make one thing clear: if the Buccaneers wanted certainty at quarterback beyond this season, they may have already missed their chance.