Baker Mayfield reportedly will not sign contract extension with Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has reportedly decided to bet on himself heading into the 2026 NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is entering the final year of his current contract and, with the two sides unable to agree on terms for an extension, he appears prepared to play out the season before testing free agency in 2027.

When Tom Brady retired, the Buccaneers faced enormous uncertainty at quarterback. Mayfield changed that narrative almost immediately, helping stabilize the offense and leading Tampa Bay to become the top team in the NFC South, despite the division’s overall inconsistency. His performances over the past several seasons have reestablished him as one of the league’s most reliable veteran quarterbacks.

Even so, Mayfield has not received the type of extension he believes reflects his value. With quarterback salaries continuing to skyrocket across the NFL, the veteran is now willing to risk reaching the open market rather than accepting a deal below his expectations.

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Will Baker Mayfield sign a contract extension with the Buccaneers?

No. Baker Mayfield had previously made it clear that if the contract he wanted was not offered before training camp, he would stop negotiating until after the season. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Jenna Laine, that is exactly what has happened.

“Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is reporting to training camp without a new deal and will play out the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.”

The report confirms that Mayfield will focus entirely on football this season, postponing all contract discussions until free agency. As a consequence, the Bucs are taking a major risk.

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How much will Baker Mayfield earn in 2026 with Bucs?

Baker Mayfield is scheduled to earn $33 million during the final season of his contract with Tampa Bay. Considering how the quarterback market has evolved, that figure sits well below the NFL’s highest-paid passers.

Quarterbacks such as Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, and Justin Herbert are all earning more than $50 million per season, a financial tier Mayfield reportedly believes he belongs in after helping transform the Buccaneers following Brady’s retirement.

Because the Bucs have not been willing to meet those demands, Mayfield is expected to complete the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If he delivers another outstanding season, he could command a massive payday, whether from the Buccaneers or another quarterback-needy franchise.