Von Miller turns heads with major admission about his NFL future

Von Miller is arguably one of the NFL’s premier talents today, and the Washington Commanders are fortunate to have him on their roster. His experience and many years in the league have led many to start wondering what the near future holds for his career.

In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the two-time Super Bowl champion made it clear that, while many are starting to consider his retirement, he still has a lot to contribute in this sport.

“I’m definitely not at the beginning, but they’re still falling for the same tricks,” the experienced linebacker said when asked if he was nearing the end. “I can’t leave. They’re still falling for this stuff. I gotta roll the dice again.

“I had nine sacks last year, and I only played 35, 37 percent, so they’re still falling for it. They’re still falling for the same tricks I’ve been doing my whole career. I’m going to keep rolling the dice until they figure it out.”

Von Miller #24 of the Washington Commanders.

Will Von Miller remain a Commander?

While Von Miller made it clear that he intends to continue playing at a professional level in the NFL, many are now wondering whether his journey will keep him in the Washington Commanders’ colors.

“I’m a loyal guy. I would love to stay with the Washington Commanders,” he said. “I fell in love with my teammates there. I love the way they run the organization. (General manager) Adam Peters is great. Coach (Dan) Quinn is great. I would love to be a Washington Commander.

“If something were to happen and I’m not a Washington Commander, then I would love to go to the Denver Broncos. I didn’t get that chance — I got traded whenever I was there — I didn’t get that chance to have closure. I didn’t get to walk into the stadium and be like, ‘OK, this is my last game’ or ‘I’m gonna do this with the fans.’ I didn’t get that closure. So, I would love to have closure with the Denver Broncos.”