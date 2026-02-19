Jayden Daniels might anger Commanders fandom as he praised divisional rivals Eagles

There are certain unwritten rules in the NFL, but one of them is to never praise divisional rivals. Those are bitter rivalries that in no way you must praise. However, it seems like the Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels, didn’t get the memo, as he praised the Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Jayden Daniels has played twice in Philadelphia. Both times, he lost in the City of Brotherly Love. However, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, said some comments that could be hurtful to his team’s fandom. “I love Eagles fans. I love Eagles fans. They just embody what Philly brings. To be able to go out there and play against them, it’s kind of just that thing. Their environment is kind of like the closest thing you can get to a college environment.”

Now, Daniels then said that those fans fuel him. However, given that he has lost both trips to Philadelphia, Daniels needs to start getting road wins. This is especially harder to hear by Commanders fans due to the fact that the Eagles fandom mocked the Commanders on their own home turf.

Commanding the East

Eagles fans went to Maryland on December 20 and made a sign that said “Commanding the East, 10-5.” That was the record the Eagles had after winning that game against the Commanders by double digits. Daniels praising the Eagles fans is not a good look.

Philadelphia Eagles fans are seen after the game vs. Washington Commanders

Washington hasn’t won the NFC East since 2020, when it still ended up with a 7-9 record. In the 2020s, the Commanders have gone to the NFL Playoffs twice. The franchise has struggled to keep success on a regular basis.

Daniels is in the eye of the storm

No one denies Jayden Daniels’ talent. He won a Heisman during his College Football days, he won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he is seen as a franchise quarterback. However, he also has some doubts regarding his durability. In the end, the best ability is availability, and Daniels lost 10 games due to injuries this season, and when he played, his numbers weren’t better than his backup’s.

Daniels completed 60.6% of his passes for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions. Mariota had a better completion than Daniels (61.2%), had more yards (1,695), more touchdowns (10), and a very similar passer rating. So, Daniels needs to prove he is the better and that he can stay healthy trhoughout the season.