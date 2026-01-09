Commanders 2026 free agents: Deebo Samuel, Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, Marcus Mariota, and others

The Washington Commanders are approaching a transformative 2026 offseason that will define the next era of the franchise. General Manager Adam Peters faces a massive list of expiring contracts, forcing a balance between roster stability and evolution.
While high-profile names like Deebo Samuel and Bobby Wagner draw the most headlines, their potential exit represents a broader strategy. The front office must decide if these veterans are still the right fit for a team seeking a younger identity.
Beyond the stars, some futures highlight a looming void in veteran leadership. With significant cap space available but few players under contract, every decision made this winter will reshape the NFL team’s long-term foundation.
Washington Commanders free agents in 2026
The current roster construction reflects a calculated gamble by Adam Peters, who filled critical gaps with seasoned veterans on short-term deals. While this approach provided immediate stability for a developing squad, the sheer volume of expiring contracts creates a massive logistical challenge.
Deebo Samuel Sr. in 2025 (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)
With over 22 players potentially hitting the open market, the Commanders must now decide which of these mentors have outlived their utility and which remain essential for the locker room culture.
Financial flexibility remains the team’s greatest asset, as Washington enters the offseason with one of the most significant salary cap surpluses in the league. This “clean slate” allows the front office to move away from stopgap solutions like Austin Ekeler or Von Miller, who provided veteran presence at a high cost.
|Player
|Position
|Free agent type
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Unrestricted
|Marcus Mariota
|LB
|Unrestricted
|Zach Ertz
|QB
|Unrestricted
|Von Miller
|TE
|Unrestricted
|Jonathan Jones
|LB
|Unrestricted
|Austin Ekeler
|CB
|Unrestricted
|Andrew Wylie
|RB
|Unrestricted
|Deatrich Wise
|T
|Unrestricted
|Noah Brown
|ED
|Unrestricted
|Tress Way
|WR
|Unrestricted
|Jake Martin
|P
|Unrestricted
|Noah Igbinoghene
|LB
|Unrestricted
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|Unrestricted
|Trenton Scott
|RT
|Unrestricted
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|Unrestricted
|Shy Tuttle
|DL
|Unrestricted
|George Fant
|RT
|Unrestricted
|Eddie Goldman
|DL
|Unrestricted
|Lucas Niang
|RT
|Unrestricted
|Tyree Jackson
|TE
|Unrestricted
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Restricted
|Chris Paul
|G
|Unrestricted