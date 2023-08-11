The Los Angeles Rams will challenge the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

The Rams are trying to forget about their last season, where a significant number in injuries to all their biggest star derailed them to a 5-12 record. With their main players back soon enough, they are getting ready to open the season in Seattle.

The Chargers have a lot more pressure than their neighbors, considering they just handed Justin Herbert a massive contract extension. Wasting a huge lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs added extra heat in Los Angeles.

When will Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers be played?

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason this Saturday, August 12. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers in the US

The game between Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers on Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, NFL Network, and Estrella are the other options.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.