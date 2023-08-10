Following a successful campaign that saw them win Super Bowl LVI, nothing went to plan for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL season. The team suffered many notable absences last year, including Aaron Donald.

The defensive tackle suffered a season-ending injury early in the campaign, and it took a serious toll on the Rams. Sean McVay’s men didn’t even make the playoffs, finishing third in the NFC West with a 5-12 record.

Donald, however, is preparing to come back stronger. The 32-year-old went under the knife early in the offseason, but that’s not holding back. With the 2023 season drawing nearer, the Rams star warns that he’s never been better.

Aaron Donald says he’s in the best shape of his life

“I’m coming off of ankle surgery this season, so I’m trying to keep my body in top shape, pretty much training Monday through Friday and sometimes Saturdays,” Donald told HauteLiving.com. “I’m in the weight room, conditioning, making sure that I’m able to move how I need to move.

“And honestly, I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel like my strength is where it needs to be. I’m trying to stay away from a lot of fried food, sugars, and things that can cause inflammation, and eat a lot of protein. If I eat certain bad stuff, I just feel like I have to work out. I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s just mental with me now. I grew up a chubby little kid, and I try as hard as I can not to get back to that chubby little kid. I’m scared of that guy [because] I like to take my shirt off and look good. So, I’m trying to make sure that I’m healthy for football, but also for life, period. And right now, my body is looking good.”

It’s not like Donald has anything left to prove at this point. But even after a tough injury, he’s showing his competitive nature to help the Rams get back to the top. With Donald healthy, LA should have reasons for optimism.