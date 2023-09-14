Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings for FREE in the US

The Philadelphia Eagles will challenge the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings online in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

The Eagles didn’t have a perfect start of the season in terms of their production. Despite they defeated the New England Patriots on the road, they weren’t able to close out the game after an early 16-lead in the first quarter.

The Vikings were one of the disappointing teams in the first week of the season, considering they had a home matchup against a team full of question marks at the quarterback position. They loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives even more meaning to the game.

When will Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings be played?

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season this Thursday, September 14. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings in the US

The game between Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season will be available to watch or live stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.