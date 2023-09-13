The New England Patriots are eager to put behind them a forgettable season where their offense was often their obvious weakness. They’ve brought in Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator, aiming to provide a more favorable context for the development of Mac Jones.

While their first game ended in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the offense displayed significant improvement. Despite they struggled to capitalize on the opportunities created by their defense, their performance was promising.

Nevertheless, one area that has consistently needed reinforcement for the Patriots is their offensive line. Now, they are actively considering signing an experienced player to bolster this crucial unit.

Patriots May Sign OT La’el Collins

The tackle position has been a concern for the Patriots throughout the offseason, with the projected starting right tackle, Riley Reiff, placed on injured reserve at the start of the season. This led to the unexpected start of Calvin Anderson in Week 1 due to his absence during training camp. Additionally, Trent Brown also missed practice recently.

Having their starting at left tackle in doubt of missing games forces the Patriots to look for another option to add depth at the position, so they may be going after the former Cowboy. As reported by Mark Daniel of Masslive, the Patriots have done their due diligence on La’el Collins.

The offensive tackle was made available after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals. Collins could be a great addition if he proves to be healthy, considering he’s coming back from an ACL tear suffered last December.

How Old Is La’el Collins?

La’el Collins is 30 years old.