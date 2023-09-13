During Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers sustained an injury that will sideline him for the entire year. The New York Jets, deeply concerned about this development, are not alone in their apprehension; the Green Bay Packers are also sharing these concerns.

During this offseason, the Jets searched for an experienced quarterback to take the team’s offense this year. After several weeks of negotiations, they agreed terms with the Packers to move Aaron Rodgers from the NFC North to the AFC East.

A new era was set to start for the Jets with Rodgers on their side. Unfortunately, his path through New York didn’t start so well, as he suffered an Achilles injury that will leave him out of the fields until next year.

Aaron Rodgers’ injury affects not only the Jets but also the Packers

Jets fans were excited to witness Aaron Rodgers in action. Unfortunately, their excitement was short-lived, as they only got to see him play for three plays before he suffered an Achilles injury, forcing him out of the 2023 season.

While the Jets are indeed concerned about this situation, it’s not a catastrophic scenario for them. They secured a victory in Week 1 with Zach Wilson leading the offense, and Rodgers has already indicated that he will return in 2024 with New York. However, it’s Green Bay that should be genuinely concerned about the quarterback’s injury.

In the trade for Rodgers, the Jets agreed that if the quarterback played at least 65% of the season with them this year, they would send a 2024 first-round pick to the Packers. Clearly, that won’t be the case, and the pick is now lost for Green Bay.

When will Aaron Rodgers return?

Rodgers is out for the entire 2023 NFL season, but it is expected that he returns for the 2024 campaign, as an Achilles injury takes up to one year to fully heal.