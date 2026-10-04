What happened to Marcus Mariota vs Colts today? Commanders QB depth chart hit by injuries

With Jayden Daniels hurt, the Washington Commanders were dealt another blow at quarterback as Marcus Mariota had to exit the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Mariota is officially out for the Washington Commanders against the Indianapolis Colts today as the quarterback suffered a knee injury in the first quarter.

This means Washington is now relying on Athan Kaliakmanis, the next man up on the Commanders QB depth chart in London. Let’s keep in mind that the team is already missing starting QB Jayden Daniels, who isn’t playing for the Commanders due to injury.

Mariota got hurt after taking a sack and immediately headed to the blue tent to be checked by doctors. Only a few minutes later, the quarterback went to the locker room.

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Who is Athan Kaliakmanis, the Commanders QB3?

With Mariota out, Kaliakmanis is making his NFL debut after being selected in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Commanders in April.

Here’s the play that Marcus Mariota got hurt on. He’s now headed to the locker room. https://t.co/DszMaJu5mq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 4, 2026

Kaliakmanis made 42 starts in 48 college games for Minnesota before transferring to Rutgers, where he finished the 2025 season with a career-high 3,124 yards and 20 touchdowns.

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During his time in college, he completed 56.3% of his passes for 8,604 yards and 55 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, adding two rushing touchdowns to his name while going 22-20 as a starter.

At 23, Kaliakmanis is now looking to prove the NFL what he’s made of as the Commanders deal with multiple injuries at the most important position. In case something happens to him, tight end Colson Yankoff would step in as the Commanders emergency QB after being a four-star QB in high school.

Key takeaways

A first-quarter knee injury leaves Marcus Mariota out in Week 4.

leaves Marcus Mariota out in Week 4. Starting QB Jayden Daniels is already not playing for the Washington Commanders.

is already not playing for the Washington Commanders. 223rd overall pick Athan Kaliakmanis is stepping in to make his NFL debut.