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Broncos enter Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes as Colts RB is coveted by NY Giants too

The New York Giants want Jonathan Taylor, but the Denver Broncos might be interested in the Indianapolis Colts star too.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts

The Denver Broncos have officially joined the high-stakes sweepstakes to trade for Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Apparently, calls are mounting around the league for Denver to pursue the former All-Pro rusher to transform Sean Payton’s offense.

Per the information reported by James Palmer of NFL on Prime, Denver’s sudden pursuit creates immediate drama alongside New York. The NY Giants got major clues from Colts on Jonathan Taylor trade. However, recent rumblings that the Giants have a new interest in running back not named Taylor opened the door for Denver to strike.

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Adding Taylor would instantly elevate Denver’s offensive ceiling for the playoff push. However, pulling off a deal requires outbidding persistent rivals like the Giants while navigating Taylor’s massive contract structure.

The Broncos are in desperate need for a player like Taylor

Denver’s ground attack has severely stalled throughout the 2026 NFL season. The Broncos average a poor 3.8 yards per carry while totaling just 664 rushing yards. Starting running back JK Dobbins has struggled to generate explosive plays, averaging a pedestrian 3.37 yards per attempt. He ranks 112th among 120 qualified backs in total EPA.

Those persistent backfield issues place excessive pressure on quarterback Bo Nix to carry the offense. Acquiring a premier three-down engine like Taylor would immediately solve Sean Payton’s short-yardage woes and bring blazing speed to the backfield.

See also

Colts determine high price to trade star RB Jonathan Taylor amid NY Giants interest

The Broncos would likely have to send Jonah Coleman as part of the deal

Acquiring a marquee talent like Taylor will force Denver to sacrifice high-end young assets. To convince Indianapolis to move their offensive cornerstone, the Broncos would likely have to include rookie running back Jonah Coleman in trade packages.

Coleman flashed elite promise in Arizona, where he took over the backfield to push his season average to 4.9 yards per attempt. His bruising style and cheap contract offer the rebuilding Colts an ideal young successor for Taylor.

Key takeaways

  • The Broncos have officially joined the trade sweepstakes for Jonathan Taylor.
  • Denver averages 3.8 yards per carry with 664 rushing yards.
  • The Colts would likely require to get rookie running back Jonah Coleman in trade packages.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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