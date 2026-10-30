Broncos enter Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes as Colts RB is coveted by NY Giants too

The New York Giants want Jonathan Taylor, but the Denver Broncos might be interested in the Indianapolis Colts star too.

The Denver Broncos have officially joined the high-stakes sweepstakes to trade for Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Apparently, calls are mounting around the league for Denver to pursue the former All-Pro rusher to transform Sean Payton’s offense.

Per the information reported by James Palmer of NFL on Prime, Denver’s sudden pursuit creates immediate drama alongside New York. The NY Giants got major clues from Colts on Jonathan Taylor trade. However, recent rumblings that the Giants have a new interest in running back not named Taylor opened the door for Denver to strike.

Adding Taylor would instantly elevate Denver’s offensive ceiling for the playoff push. However, pulling off a deal requires outbidding persistent rivals like the Giants while navigating Taylor’s massive contract structure.

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The Broncos are in desperate need for a player like Taylor

Denver’s ground attack has severely stalled throughout the 2026 NFL season. The Broncos average a poor 3.8 yards per carry while totaling just 664 rushing yards. Starting running back JK Dobbins has struggled to generate explosive plays, averaging a pedestrian 3.37 yards per attempt. He ranks 112th among 120 qualified backs in total EPA.

NFL insider @JamesPalmerTV reported Thursday that the #Broncos are “monitoring” Colts RB Jonathan Taylor



“They are one of the teams I’m told that is monitoring the Jonathan Taylor situation. It still looks more likely that he stays there in Indianapolis, but they are keeping an… — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) October 30, 2026

Those persistent backfield issues place excessive pressure on quarterback Bo Nix to carry the offense. Acquiring a premier three-down engine like Taylor would immediately solve Sean Payton’s short-yardage woes and bring blazing speed to the backfield.

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The Broncos would likely have to send Jonah Coleman as part of the deal

Acquiring a marquee talent like Taylor will force Denver to sacrifice high-end young assets. To convince Indianapolis to move their offensive cornerstone, the Broncos would likely have to include rookie running back Jonah Coleman in trade packages.

Coleman flashed elite promise in Arizona, where he took over the backfield to push his season average to 4.9 yards per attempt. His bruising style and cheap contract offer the rebuilding Colts an ideal young successor for Taylor.

Key takeaways

The Broncos have officially joined the trade sweepstakes for Jonathan Taylor.

for Jonathan Taylor. Denver averages 3.8 yards per carry with 664 rushing yards.

with 664 rushing yards. The Colts would likely require to get rookie running back Jonah Coleman in trade packages.