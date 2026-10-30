Colts reportedly hesitant about Jonathan Taylor trade despite heavy interest from many NFL teams

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves at a critical crossroads ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline. Following recent roster moves that signaled a potential internal shift, rival front offices across the league have aggressively checked in on the availability of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

However, despite substantial inquiries from contenders, Indianapolis’ front office has not yet fully committed to pulling the trigger on a deal. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler broke down the dynamic surrounding Taylor and the Colts, noting that rival teams remain uncertain whether general manager Chris Ballard will ultimately part ways with his premier offensive weapon.

“Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet. He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new.”

Advertisement

The Kenneth Walker III effect: Why a blockbuster could still happen

Because Taylor signed a long-term extension that keeps him under contract through the 2028 season, Indianapolis holds significant leverage. Retaining an elite, 27-year-old rushing champion guarantees an offensive foundation for whichever coaching staff leads the franchise into 2027—making the Colts reluctant to surrender him without a massive compensation package.

While the Colts remain hesitant, Fowler emphasized that recent league-wide precedent could push an interested suitor—such as the New York Giants or Denver Broncos—to make an undeniable, premium offer.

Fowler specifically highlighted Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, whose offseason move to the Kansas City Chiefs transformed their entire offensive identity and immediate championship trajectory.

Advertisement

“But what Kenneth Walker III has done for Kansas City shows how a premier running back can put on new jersey colors and immediately reimagine a team’s season,” Fowler noted. “And the tenor of Indy’s season is getting ugly, which affects all key players and could spark even more movement.”

Seeing how an elite, bell-cow rusher like Walker instantly elevated an offense underscores the dramatic impact Taylor could have on a playoff-caliber roster. For teams like the Giants—who are navigating depth issues following Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s injury—or the Broncos, acquiring a game-changing back like Taylor could turn a promising season into a legitimate championship run.

What lies ahead for Indianapolis as the deadline approaches

With locker room frustration mounting amid a difficult stretch and players like receiver Josh Downs reportedly exploring trade options, Indianapolis faces immense pressure.

Advertisement

If a desperate contender steps forward with a package featuring high draft picks that aligns with a long-term rebuild, the Colts may be forced to weigh immediate future assets against keeping their star running back under contract. Until then, Indianapolis continues to listen, keeping rival front offices on high alert as the deadline approaches.

Key takeaways