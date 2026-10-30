Broncos rule out RJ Harvey vs Chiefs amid Colts’ Jonathan Taylor trade rumors

With Jonathan Taylor rumors looming, the Denver Broncos have ruled out running back RJ Harvey for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos will play without running back RJ Harvey for Sunday’s AFC West clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team ruled Harvey out on Friday afternoon after a lingering knee issue kept him out of practice while the Jonathan Taylor trade saga develops.

Harvey popped up on Thursday’s injury report with knee soreness before missing Friday’s final workout completely. His absence vs Chiefs arrives during a critical stretch as Denver continues to navigate aggressive trade rumors for Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor.

Sean Payton must now alter his offensive backfield approach against a fierce division rival. Without Harvey available, Denver needs other contributors to step up while front-office trade talks develop in the background.

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Harvey’s role is more of a pass-catching back

Payton utilizes Harvey primarily as an elusive, pass-catching specialist rather than a traditional between-the-tackles grinder. Through six games this season, Harvey has logged 25 receptions for 217 receiving yards and a touchdown on 28 targets. The running game also involves JK Dobbins, a veteran.

In contrast, he has handled only 24 rushing carries for 87 yards on the ground. His unique route-running ability creates quick separation on third downs, leaving a noticeable void for quarterback Bo Nix on passing downs.

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Jonah Coleman should step as RB1 as Taylor’s situation develops

Rookie Jonah Coleman now has an open path to claim primary backfield duties against Kansas City. Coleman delivered a standout effort last week in Arizona, and is poised to get more and more touches as the weeks go by. That, of course, if nothing changes with the Jonathan Taylor situation.

His sudden emergence gives Payton a reliable downhill weapon who also ran routes on passing downs last Sunday. With Coleman commanding the backfield and trade discussions involving Taylor still looming, Denver will lean heavily on its rookie runner to anchor the offense.

Key takeaways

RJ Harvey has been ruled out for Denver’s game against Kansas City.

for Denver’s game against Kansas City. RJ Harvey recorded 25 receptions for 217 receiving yards through six games this season.

through six games this season. Rookie Jonah Coleman steps into primary backfield duties for the Denver Broncos.