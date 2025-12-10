Dan Quinn reveals significant injury update on Jayden Daniels ahead of upcoming Commanders games

The NFL regular season is effectively over for the Washington Commanders. With a few games still remaining, Dan Quinn’s team no longer has a mathematical chance to reach the postseason, so from here on out it’s all about determining the next steps and getting key players on the roster back to full strength — including Jayden Daniels.

Next weekend’s visit to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants will take place without Daniels on the field, as the head coach himself confirmed to the media. Although there was no structural or bone damage in his elbow, the Commanders’ medical staff recommended holding him out in the short term and reassessing his situation next week.

Now, the question many are asking is whether the QB will actually return to action this season or if, on the contrary, his snaps for the remaining games are already over. Quinn chose to be cautious on the matter.

“As far as what decisions are ahead, we haven’t gone down that road,” the head coach Quinn said, via JP Finlay of NBC 4 Washington. “He’s working really hard to get back with the guys.”

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders.

What injury is Daniels dealing with?

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow late in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on November 2, 2025. The injury occurred when Daniels was sacked and landed awkwardly, attempting to brace his fall with his non-throwing arm, which caused the elbow to bend in an unnatural way. Initial reports later confirmed the dislocation, although X-rays came back negative for fractures.

Mariota set to start again in Washington

Marcus Mariota has put together a mixed season with the Commanders, showcasing some flashes of potential alongside struggles with turnovers. So far, he has recorded 1,389 passing yards and thrown 9 touchdowns, but has also been intercepted 7 times. His overall performance is reflected by a 55.2 Quarterback Rating (QBR), indicating a campaign marked by inconsistency.

Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders warms up.

What’s next for the Commanders?

The Washington Commanders face a challenging upcoming schedule dominated by NFC East rivals. Their next stretch of games includes a road trip to face the Giants, followed by back-to-back home games against the Eagles and the Cowboys. They will conclude this divisional run with a final road contest against the Eagles.

