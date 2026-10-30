Minnesota Wild prepare important trade package to get Dylan Larkin from Red Wings

The blockbuster trade storm surrounding former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has escalated into an all-out bidding war across the NHL. After Larkin’s decision to sit out of game action prompted Detroit to officially suspend him without pay, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is under immense pressure to either close a deal or hold out for a maximum return.

While several teams on Larkin’s 10-team approved list have stepped back from active negotiations, the Minnesota Wild continue to charge forward as the absolute frontrunner to land the 30-year-old star center.

According to a high-profile report from The Athletic beat writers Michael Russo and Joe Smith, Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin is preparing a massive multi-piece offer to secure Detroit’s long-time franchise leader. “They know Minnesota is willing to put together a significant package of assets—one that could conceivably include a young center such as Danila Yurov or Charlie Stramel, a forward such as Ryan Hartman or Bobby Brink, and multiple first-round picks.”

Advertisement

What the Wild are offering in a potential Dylan Larkin blockbuster

Russo’s breakdown reveals that Minnesota’s proposed package represents an astronomical haul equivalent to four first-round values, demonstrating Guerin’s determination to lock up a elite top-six playmaker alongside superstar Kirill Kaprizov.

The assets reported by The Athletic highlight a balance of high-upside young talent and immediate roster pieces designed to jumpstart Detroit’s re-tooling timeline:

Blue-Chip Young Centers: Minnesota is willing to part with 22-year-old center Danila Yurov (a 2022 1st-round pick already making an NHL impact) or Charlie Stramel (a 2023 1st-round selection), addressing Detroit’s critical need for high-ceiling center depth.

Minnesota is willing to part with 22-year-old center (a 2022 1st-round pick already making an NHL impact) or (a 2023 1st-round selection), addressing Detroit’s critical need for high-ceiling center depth. Roster Forwards: Including an established NHL forward like Ryan Hartman or Bobby Brink provides Horcoff with immediate roster value to keep the team competitive.

Including an established NHL forward like or provides Horcoff with immediate roster value to keep the team competitive. Draft Capital: Multiple first-round draft picks would give Detroit maximum future flexibility to rebuild their core or leverage secondary trades.

Advertisement

Why Shawn Horcoff and Detroit have not pulled the trigger yet

Despite Minnesota’s substantial offer, Horcoff has hesitated to immediately sign off on the deal. Detroit’s front office maintains a strict preference for receiving an established, elite top-six NHL center back in return rather than relying heavily on futures and developing prospects.

However, with Larkin suspended and sidelined, and rival suitors like Florida, Colorado, and Washington pulling back from active discussions, Minnesota holds the strongest active proposal on the market. If Guerin decides to tweak the offer to include an additional high-level NHL roster player, Horcoff may ultimately be forced to execute the deal.

Key takeaways

Minnesota is willing to assemble a massive package for Dylan Larkin featuring young talent and multiple 1st-round picks.

is willing to assemble a massive package for Dylan Larkin featuring young talent and multiple 1st-round picks. The proposed deal could center on top prospects Danila Yurov or Charlie Stramel, alongside roster forwards like Ryan Hartman or Bobby Brink.

or Charlie Stramel, alongside roster forwards like Ryan Hartman or Bobby Brink. While interim GM Shawn Horcoff holds out for immediate top-six center value, Minnesota’s offer remains the undisputed leader in the marketplace.