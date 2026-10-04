Starting and backup QBs on Commanders vs Colts depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 4

Both the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts enter Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season with a 1-2 record, making a win crucial for both teams. Jayden Daniels will once again be unavailable for his team, with Marcus Mariota stepping in as his replacement, while Shane Steichen’s squad will have Daniel Jones as its primary signal-caller.
The Colts have a more established depth chart, with greater depth when it comes to their options. Anthony Richardson is listed as the primary backup, while Riley Leonard would serve as the emergency QB if needed.
Daniels’ injury in Week 2, in a way, altered Dan Quinn’s plans. The head coach now has rookie Athan Kaliakmanis as his primary backup, after the quarterback joined the franchise from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
|Depth Chart
|Washington Commanders
|Indianapolis Colts
|QB1
|Marcus Mariota
|Daniel Jones
|QB2
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|Anthony Richardson
|QB3
|Riley Leonard
Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the second quarter.
Mariota has stepped up so far
Marcus Mariota has stepped in seamlessly for Jayden Daniels following his elbow injury, keeping the Commanders’ offense surprisingly sharp and efficient. Taking over late in Week 2 against Dallas and starting Week 3 against Seattle, Mariota has completed 30 of 47 passes for 294 yards, 4 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, boasting a stellar 109.7 passer rating alongside 14 rushing yards.
Rather than just holding down the fort, he’s provided a veteran spark that has kept Washington’s passing game dangerous and moving the chains. Dan Quinn can afford to rest his star player until he is fully recovered, as he clearly has enough depth to fill in for him.
Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders looks to pass.
Jones still has a lot to improve
Daniel Jones’ start with the Colts in this 2026 NFL season has been a bit of a rollercoaster, sitting at 611 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions with a 66.3% completion rate through his first three games. While he’s shown occasional flashes in Shane Steichen’s system, Jones clearly still has a long way to go to gain consistency, cut down on costly turnovers, and prove he can reliably power Indianapolis’ offense when the pressure builds.
Key takeaways
- 1-2 record for both Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 4.
- Anthony Richardson sits as the primary backup quarterback behind starter Daniel Jones.
- 30 of 47 passes completed by Marcus Mariota for 294 yards and four touchdowns.