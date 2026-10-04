Starting and backup QBs on Commanders vs Colts depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 4

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts face off in one of the international matchups of the 2026 NFL season. The game is being played in London.

Both the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts enter Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season with a 1-2 record, making a win crucial for both teams. Jayden Daniels will once again be unavailable for his team, with Marcus Mariota stepping in as his replacement, while Shane Steichen’s squad will have Daniel Jones as its primary signal-caller.

The Colts have a more established depth chart, with greater depth when it comes to their options. Anthony Richardson is listed as the primary backup, while Riley Leonard would serve as the emergency QB if needed.

Daniels’ injury in Week 2, in a way, altered Dan Quinn’s plans. The head coach now has rookie Athan Kaliakmanis as his primary backup, after the quarterback joined the franchise from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

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Depth Chart Washington Commanders Indianapolis Colts QB1 Marcus Mariota Daniel Jones QB2 Athan Kaliakmanis Anthony Richardson QB3 Riley Leonard

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the second quarter.

Mariota has stepped up so far

Marcus Mariota has stepped in seamlessly for Jayden Daniels following his elbow injury, keeping the Commanders’ offense surprisingly sharp and efficient. Taking over late in Week 2 against Dallas and starting Week 3 against Seattle, Mariota has completed 30 of 47 passes for 294 yards, 4 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, boasting a stellar 109.7 passer rating alongside 14 rushing yards.

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Rather than just holding down the fort, he’s provided a veteran spark that has kept Washington’s passing game dangerous and moving the chains. Dan Quinn can afford to rest his star player until he is fully recovered, as he clearly has enough depth to fill in for him.

Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders looks to pass.

Jones still has a lot to improve

Daniel Jones’ start with the Colts in this 2026 NFL season has been a bit of a rollercoaster, sitting at 611 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions with a 66.3% completion rate through his first three games. While he’s shown occasional flashes in Shane Steichen’s system, Jones clearly still has a long way to go to gain consistency, cut down on costly turnovers, and prove he can reliably power Indianapolis’ offense when the pressure builds.

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Key takeaways