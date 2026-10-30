Capitals, Mammoth stance revealed in Dylan Larkin trade saga with Red Wings

While the Washington Capitals and Utah Mammoth sit on Dylan Larkin's trade list, neither team has engaged in recent talks with Detroit, and rising star Ryan Leonard is strictly untouchable.

The trade standoff surrounding former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has reached a tense turning point. Following Larkin’s decision to sit out of active game competition to force a transaction, Detroit’s front office responded by suspending the 30-year-old center without pay.

Among the organizations included on Larkin’s expanded trade list, the Washington Capitals and Utah Mammoth generated significant buzz as aggressive mid-season buyers. However, ESPN senior NHL insider Emily Kaplan provided an update regarding the actual level of dialogue between Detroit and both franchises.

“As they’ve proved this summer, the Caps and Utah remain interesting teams to watch They’re still looking to acquire talent, but I’m told neither have had recent Dylan Larkin discussions. Additionally in Washington, Ryan Leonard has not been involved in any trade talks.”

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Why Washington is unwilling to part with Ryan Leonard

Kaplan’s insight dispels online rumors connecting Washington’s premier blue-chip asset to Detroit’s asking price while confirming that both Eastern and Western Conference dark horses are currently inactive in the bidding war.

Speculation connecting Washington to Larkin spiked after the veteran center officially added the Capitals to his trade list. Given Detroit’s firm requirement for immediate, elite NHL-ready roster talent rather than futures-only packages, rival fans pointed to 21-year-old winger Ryan Leonard as a ideal trade target for Hockeytown.

However, Washington’s front office views Leonard as an untouchable franchise pillar alongside their young core. Fresh off signing a long-term extension, Leonard’s physical playmaking style and top-six scoring upside fit directly into Washington’s long-term contention plans.

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Including Leonard in a deal for a 30-year-old center carrying an $8.7 million cap hit was never on the table for Capitals management. Without Leonard or primary NHL center assets included in trade proposals, talks between Detroit and Washington have naturally hit a standstill.

Minnesota Wild maintain lead as dark horses sit out

With Washington, Utah, Florida, and Colorado all reportedly quiet in active negotiations, the market for Larkin narrows significantly. The Minnesota Wild remain the primary aggressor, holding the strongest active offer on Horcoff’s table while Detroit tests whether a secondary contender will step up with an unexpected counter-bid.

Unless Washington or Utah re-enters discussions with a revised proposal that satisfies Detroit’s high valuation without involving untouchable assets like Leonard, the Wild remain in prime position to close out the Larkin sweepstakes.

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Key takeaways