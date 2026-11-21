While the Arizona Cardinals expected to have Carson Beck available for Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback is headed to injured reserve.

Anticipation is building ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. While Arizona has struggled to find its footing this season, Kansas City is looking to make a deep run in 2026 after a disappointing finish a year ago.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Cardinals placed quarterback Carson Beck on injured reserve, per NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport. As a result, Arizona elevated veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to start, while rookie Joey Aguilar slides into the QB2 spot as the team’s lone healthy backup.

The Cardinals have zero quarterbacks on their practice squad and are already without veteran Gardner Minshew II, who is on injured reserve following surgery for a season-ending elbow injury suffered in Week 9. With depth razor-thin, Aguilar is one snap away from seeing his first NFL regular-season action in a hostile environment at Arrowhead Stadium.

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With Patrick Mahomes providing Chiefs fans a positive update on his elbow following a Week 10 win over the Falcons, Kansas City is gearing up to host Arizona as it looks to earn its eighth win of the regular season.

The #AZCardinals officially downgrade QB Carson Beck to our vs the #Chiefs because of back spasms. Josh Johnson gets the start in K.C. pic.twitter.com/hlxaV0UUda — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2026

How will the Cardinals adjust without Beck against the Chiefs?

The Cardinals are expected to lean on a conservative, quick-rhythm offense under Johnson in Sunday’s Week 11 road test against the Chiefs. Having signed less than two weeks ago, Johnson will rely on his familiarity with head coach Mike LaFleur from their previous stints together to execute a streamlined game plan built around play-action, fast reads, and safe checkdowns to tight end Trey McBride while avoiding costly turnovers.

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To insulate Johnson from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s disguised blitzes in a loud Arrowhead Stadium environment, Arizona will look to establish early balance on the ground. Falling behind early against Kansas City would force the Cardinals out of their ball-control script into predictable passing situations, making clean, mistake-free pocket management essential.

Defensively, Arizona’s blueprint hinges on generating edge pressure without over-blitzing Mahomes. Outside linebacker Zaven Collins and the front seven must disrupt Kansas City’s protection and contain running back Emmett Johnson, winning the field-position battle to keep a battered Cardinals squad within striking distance as heavy road underdogs.

Key takeaways

The Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Carson Beck on injured reserve , due to back spasms.

, due to back spasms. Arizona elevated veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to start.

Joey Aguilar slides into the QB2 spot as the team’s lone healthy backup.

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