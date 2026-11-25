The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium in their Week 12 matchup, as Mike McCarthy has decided to bench Aaron Rodgers.

Ahead of the start of Week 12, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in the spotlight after news emerged that Aaron Rodgers had been benched ahead of their matchup against the Denver Broncos. Although the quarterback has yet to publicly address the situation, retirement at this point in the season seems unlikely, especially following Jordan Schultz’s report that the coaching staff’s decision will be reevaluated in the near future.

“Sources: The Steelers’ decision to bench Aaron Rodgers is one the team intends to revisit in the near future,” Schultz wrote on X. “But after a very difficult last two weeks, Pittsburgh feels the offense needs a spark and wants to give Mason Rudolph a try.”

Although A-Rod had stated that this will be his final season as a professional NFL player, he may not have anticipated this decision from Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff at such a crucial point in the season. As the weeks go by, it remains to be seen whether the Steelers will stick with their decision or bring Rodgers back onto the gridiron in the near future.

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Rudolph’s time to shine

The controversy surrounding the Steelers’ decision to bench Rodgers has left many members of Steelers Nation wondering who will take over as the team’s starting quarterback against the Broncos in Week 12. The answer, however, was rather obvious: Mason Rudolph.

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the first quarter.

The former Oklahoma State quarterback will make his first start of the season, with the responsibility of leading his team to its seventh win of the year and putting Pittsburgh back in the AFC North race.

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Aaron Rodgers Mason Rudolph Games Played (Starts) 10 (10) 4 (0) Team Record (as Starter) 6-4 0-0 Completions / Attempts 220 / 361 1 / 4 Completion Percentage 60.9% 25.0% Passing Yards 2,241 2 Yards per Attempt (YPA) 6.2 0.5 Interceptions 6 0 Passing Touchdowns 16 0

Rodgers shows signs of discontent

Rodgers’ personality often comes through in his actions, which can sometimes carry consequences. According to a recent report from insider Ari Meirov, A-Rod did not show up at the Steelers’ facilities on Wednesday, raising questions about whether his future could lie somewhere outside Pittsburgh.

“Aaron Rodgers did not report to the #Steelers facility this morning, which means there is a scenario where the team could void his remaining guarantees (he had $22M total this year). This could lead to his release,” Meirov revealed on his X account.

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Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

What’s next for Pittsburgh?

At this point in the season, the AFC North is led by the Cincinnati Bengals, who hold a 7-3 record. The Steelers share the same record as the Cleveland Browns and remain in contention for the division title. To keep their hopes alive, Pittsburgh will have to navigate the following stretch of games, all while uncertainty remains surrounding a potential return for Aaron Rodgers.

Week 12, vs Denver Broncos – November 27

Week 13, vs Houston Texans, December 6

Week 14, @ Jacksonville Jaguars, December 14

Week 15, vs Baltimore Ravens, December 20

Week 16, vs Carolina Panthers, December 27

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Steelers’ QB depth chart

Starting in Week 12, the Steelers’ quarterback depth chart underwent some changes. Mason Rudolph takes over as the starting quarterback, while Aaron Rodgers moves into the backup role. Further down the depth chart, although currently inactive, are Will Howard and Drew Allar.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Key takeaways

Aaron Rodgers was benched for Week 12 matchup between Steelers and Broncos.

matchup between Steelers and Broncos. Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback for Mike McCarthy.

for Mike McCarthy. The Steelers currently hold a 6-4 record and sit third in the AFC North standings after 11 weeks of the season.