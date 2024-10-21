Where to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Arizona Cardinals take on Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 7 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

After a stunning win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t keep the momentum going in their latest outing, suffering a defeat to the Green Bay Packers. The loss dropped the Cardinals to a 2-4 record, a mark they’ll be eager to improve as they look to get their season back on track.

Up next for Arizona are a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fresh off a victory over the Denver Broncos that snapped their two-game skid, the Chargers are now aiming to build a positive streak and continue climbing in the standings.

When will the Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers match be played?

Arizona Cardinals face Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, October 21, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray – IMAGO / Newscom World

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers in the USA

This NFL game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: ESPN+.