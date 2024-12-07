Brazil legend Ronaldo sends clear message to Messi, Inter Miami ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

After securing the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, Inter Miami earned their spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host country’s representative. This marks a historic opportunity for the young Florida club to face some of Europe’s finest. Reflecting on this, legend Ronaldo Nazario spoke candidly about the role Lionel Messi will play in their bid for success.

“Messi is going to have to be very Messi if his team wants to go far,” Ronaldo said during an interview following the Club World Cup draw, which took place this Thursday in Miami. The former Brazilian striker seemed to suggest that he doesn’t have high expectations for the Herons against Europe’s elite clubs.

However, Inter Miami caught a break in the group-stage draw. They’ve been placed in Group A, where they’ll face Al Ahly of Egypt in the opening match, along with Porto from Portugal and Palmeiras from Brazil. This allowed Messi’s side to avoid some of the tournament’s top contenders, such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, in the early round.

“It’s going to be exciting to see South American teams face well-established European giants,” Ronaldo commented. “But the Europeans are the favorites.” He added, “Brazilian teams are in great form… they have economic stability.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New England Revolution

Club World Cup attracts global soccer enthusiasm

In recent days, with the confirmation of the 32 teams set to compete and the draw now complete, excitement for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has reached new heights. Former soccer stars, many of whom have expressed their desire for a similar competition during their careers, are also weighing in on the event.

“I would have loved to play in this Club World Cup with Real Madrid,” Ronaldo Nazario said last Thursday in Miami. The Brazilian legend, one of the world’s best players for over a decade, won two World Cup titles with Brazil but never had the same success at the club level.

Despite stints with top European teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, Ronaldo never captured a UEFA Champions League trophy. He did, however, win an Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid in 2002 against Olimpia of Paraguay. It’s clear that the Brazilian icon still harbors a sense of unfinished business on the club stage.

Inter Miami’s push to compete in 2025

Ronaldo’s comments about Inter Miami reflect a broader reality. While the Herons have quickly become one of the most formidable teams in Major League Soccer, they are still some distance from the level of Europe’s elite. The arrival of stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has dramatically strengthened the team, but there are still areas of the squad that require additional quality.

“We have the capacity to bring in extraordinary players to improve the squad, and we’re going to do it,” said Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas recently. This comment comes amid growing speculation about potential signings, with players like Neymar Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne rumored to be on the club’s radar. If Miami can secure such marquee signings, they’ll undoubtedly raise their level in preparation for the Club World Cup, ensuring they can meet the high demands of competing against the world’s best.