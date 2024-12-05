Report: Messi's Inter Miami targeting Manchester City's Champions League winner for 2025

Following an early exit from this year’s Eastern Conference Playoffs, Inter Miami have begun planning for the 2025 season with a clear focus on enhancing their competitiveness and solidifying their position as MLS powerhouses. The addition of high-profile players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has already made a significant impact. Now, the Herons are reportedly looking to replicate this success by bringing in another Champions League winner, this time from Manchester City.

According to Mirror, Inter Miami have set their sights on Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as their next big signing for 2025. The 33-year-old has spent a decade at Manchester City, establishing himself as one of the best playmakers in the world and helping the English side to secure their first ever Champions League title in 2023. However, rumors have been swirling for months that this could be his final season at the club.

De Bruyne‘s contract with the Citizens is set to expire on June 30, 2025, and as of now, no renewal agreement has been publicly disclosed. If the situation remains unresolved, Kevin will be able to negotiate with any club worldwide starting January 1, 2025, as FIFA rules allow players with less than six months left on their contracts to enter into talks with potential suitors.

A difficult year for De Bruyne

The 2023-24 season was a challenging one for Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian midfielder struggled with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five months. He returned early in 2024 to help Manchester City finish strong, contributing to their successful push for a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Unfortunately, his injury woes continued into the new campaign. At the start of the current season, De Bruyne was hampered by a sports hernia, which kept him off the pitch for nearly two months. Having now recovered, the 33-year-old is gradually being eased back into action, with Pep Guardiola managing his minutes to help him regain his peak form.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, gestures during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on December 06, 2023 in Birmingham, England.

The relationship between Guardiola and De Bruyne

Rumors have recently surfaced about a strained relationship between De Bruyne and Guardiola, which some have speculated could influence the player’s future at Manchester City. However, both parties have strongly denied these claims.

Guardiola addressed the rumors, saying: “People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin. Do you think I don’t want Kevin to play? The guy who has the most talent in the final third. I have a personal problem with him after nine years together?” Then the coach added: “He’s delivered to me the biggest success to this club. I’m desperate to have his best. But he’s been five months injured and two months injured. He’s 33 years old. He needs time to find his best.”

De Bruyne also clarified the situation. “I know a lot has been said. There have never been issues between me and Pep. He knows I’ve been struggling. It’s painful and uncomfortable,” he told BBC Sport. “I’m getting better slowly. I was able to play a big amount of minutes and not feel bad. It’s a relief.”

De Bruyne in Miami?

Should De Bruyne decide to leave Manchester City and pursue a new challenge in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami would be an ideal destination. With new coach Javier Mascherano potentially setting a fresh tactical direction for the team, De Bruyne’s skillset could complement the club’s ambitions perfectly.

With Lionel Messi occupying his usual role as an attacking player drifting from the right to the center and Luis Suarez leading the line as a center forward, Kevin De Bruyne could be the third offensive threat, positioned closer to the left. Alternatively, he could drop deeper into midfield alongside Sergio Busquets, helping to dictate play from there. The tactical flexibility is vast, and for Inter Miami, adding De Bruyne would represent a significant leap in quality for next season.