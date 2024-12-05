Isaac Guerendo has been chosen by the San Francisco 49ers as their starting running back for the remainder of the season. Now, he has shared his honest thoughts with Christian McCaffrey about stepping into his role.

Injuries have plagued the 49ers throughout the 2024 NFL season. Among the notable absences, McCaffrey’s has been the most significant.

The star running back missed the first eight games of the season due to Achilles tendinitis in both legs. Now, a new injury has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Isaac Guerendo opens up about replacing Christian McCaffrey

Before the season began, the 49ers were widely seen as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Boasting a strong roster with an offense led by McCaffrey, they seemed unstoppable.

However, injuries have taken a toll on the team. McCaffrey’s Achilles tendinitis sidelined him for the first eight weeks, and after returning, he suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury in Week 13, effectively ending his season.

The 49ers placed McCaffrey on injured reserve. While there’s a slight chance he could return in Week 18, it’s unlikely. In his absence, rookie Isaac Guerendo has been named the starter, and he’s embracing the challenge.

Guerendo’s promotion is also due to an injury to Jordan Mason. Though Guerendo has seen limited action this year, the increased workload and responsibility will be a major test for the young back.

Isaac, Guerendo, running back for the San Francisco 49ers IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

“You don’t like to hear it and it’s unfortunate the way stuff happens, but that’s the way this game is,” Guerendo said, via 49ers.com. “Stuff happen, stuff changes quickly. I give credit to [running backs coach Bobby] Turner for preparing everyone like they are going to start the games. When a moment like this does come, you’re ready for it.”

When was Isaac Guerendo drafted by the 49ers?

Isaac Guerendo now has a prime opportunity to prove himself. He wasn’t expected to take on the starting role this season, but injuries have fast-tracked his ascent.

The 49ers drafted Guerendo in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 129th overall pick. He spent most of his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Louisville in 2023.

