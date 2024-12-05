Top Influencer boxer slams Jake Paul over Mike Tyson’s fight: ‘Pathetic’

KSI, a prominent YouTube star turned boxer, has openly expressed his criticism of the widely discussed Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, which took place on November 16. As Paul emerged victorious against the 58-year-old legend, the boxing community has slammed the 27-year-old, who has received several calls out from prominent names in the sport.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, was not impressed with the event. Speaking BANG Showbiz this week, he said: “I thought it stunk. What was the point of him fighting Mike Tyson, an OAP who has no right to be in the ring at that age?”

This event marked Tyson‘s comeback to the boxing ring, following nearly two decades of absence since his last official fight in 2005. At the time, Paul was just eight years old.Tyson’s journey in professional boxing began in 1985, when he first stepped into the ring as a 19-year-old. This was a full 12 years before Jake Paul was born.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KSI continued to voice his disapproval, calling the match-up an obvious mismatch. “I’m sorry, no. I did not agree with it, and the outcome was so obvious. I knew some people who actually bet on Mike Tyson winning, and I was just calling them stupid,” he said.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s bout garnered 65 million views on Netflix (IMAGO)

Advertisement

According to KSI, there was no way Tyson could have won the fight against a “prime Jake Paul,” who is at the peak of his physical condition. “A prime Jake Paul in the time of his life is going to easily beat Mike Tyson, who is old,” KSI remarked. The YouTube star capped off his criticism by calling the event “pathetic.”

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson's ex-rival offers a controversial four-word verdict on Jake Paul's career

Jake Paul has left influencer boxing

In addition to his views on the Tyson-Paul fight, KSI has also voiced his interest in facing Jake Paul in the ring. The British boxer has previously competed against Jake’s older brother, Logan Paul, in two intense bouts. “I’d love to fight Jake Paul, but I just can’t get the weight sorted,” KSI admitted.

However, Paul recently announced that he retired from influencer boxing, now calling himself only as a professional boxer. The next fight for the 27-year-old will certainly be another widespread event, as his fight against Tyson garnered 65 million viewers on Netflix.

Advertisement