The Philadelphia Eagles are seeking a crucial win in Week 14 against the Panthers. Fortunately for them, a key player is set to return this weekend, one who could significantly aid Jalen Hurts in his quest for victory.

Only five weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season. All contenders are striving to secure as many wins as possible to lock in better playoff spots and potentially gain home-field advantage during the postseason.

The Eagles are one of those teams aiming not only to clinch their division but also to earn a bye in the first week of the playoffs. Luckily, they have regained a crucial player for their upcoming matchup against the Panthers.

Jalen Hurts will have a key teammate back to face the Panthers

Philadelphia has met and even surpassed the expectations set by fans. Currently, the team leads the NFC East and is focused on finishing the regular season strong to secure the top spot in the conference.

It’s essential for Nick Sirianni‘s squad to maintain momentum for a strong playoff position. Their remaining schedule doesn’t appear too challenging, with their Week 14 game against the Panthers looking like one of the easier matchups of the season.

The Eagles will host the Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Philadelphia is heavily favored in the odds, and the return of a vital player to Jalen Hurts’ offense further bolsters their chances.

Philadelphia announced that DeVonta Smith was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. The wide receiver missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, but the issue was minor and did not jeopardize his season.

DeVonta Smith, wide receiver of the Eagles

The former 10th overall pick hasn’t had an extraordinary year, but he remains a key weapon for Jalen Hurts since entering the league in 2021. Now, he’s ready to help the quarterback secure a victory against Carolina and contribute to a strong finish to the season.

What is DeVonta Smith’s contract with the Eagles?

As mentioned earlier, DeVonta Smith has been an integral wide receiver for Jalen Hurts. The Eagles selected him 10th overall in 2021 out of Alabama, one of the premier colleges for producing elite wide receivers.

Earlier this year, the Eagles signed DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract extension. Alongside AJ Brown, the team has built a formidable wideout duo that has been instrumental in supporting Jalen Hurts on his path to success.

